Next step in Randall Road pedestrian project heads to Batavia City Council

Shaw Local file photo – Batia City Council is expected to vote on a letter of understanding with the Kane County Division of Transportation for a Randall Road pedestrian crossing feasibility project, documents show. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The city of Batavia is taking the next step in an ongoing plan to address pedestrian safety on Randall Road and Main Street.

The Batavia City Council is expected to vote on a letter of understanding with the Kane County Division of Transportation regarding funding for a Randall Road pedestrian crossing feasibility project, documents show.

The City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

The county agency and the city are sharing the costs of the study, according to documents released ahead of the meeting.

KDOT in 2025 identified Main Street and Randall Road in its 2025 Kane County Safety Action Plan.

Monday’s vote is meant to formalize KDOT’s plans to reimburse the city $29,900, which Batavia already budgeted for to conduct the study.

The study will focus on pedestrian and bicycle crossings along the high-traffic roadways.

City officials have said the study is needed to improve connectivity and safety in the area, documents show.