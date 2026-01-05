Kane County Board accepting applicants to fill vacancy

The Kane County Board is accepting applicants for a District 9 vacancy that resulted from the recent resignation of Gary Daugherty.

The district serves parts of Hampshire, Huntley, Pingree Grove and Elgin.

Daugherty resigned in December, citing an unspecified health issue.

“I’m so sorry. If I had known this illness would be so debilitating, I never would have run for office,” he told the board, the Daily Herald reported.

State law dictates that the County Board chair appoint someone to fill a vacancy with the “advice and consent” of the Board and that appointed person must be of the same political party as the person vacating the post, according to county officials. In this case, that would be a Republican.

The seat Daughtery vacated is up for election this year, and the person appointed would need to run for election in November to retain the seat. Whoever receives the appointment will also receive a position on the Kane County Forest Preserve District Commission, as county board members fill both roles.

Eligibility criteria include being a member of the Republican Party and a registered voter, residing in the district, residing in Kane County for at least one year, and being at least 18 years old.

Anyone interested in applying should submit a cover letter and resume by Jan. 14. Submissions can be made by email to tallitschjane@co.kane.il.us or can be dropped off at or mailed to Kane County Board Office, 719 South Batavia Avenue, Geneva, IL 60134.