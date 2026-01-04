Yo, Joan! How to find your bliss in 2026

Or perhaps you call it, the Zone: the place where nothing else exists except the task at hand. When you’re there, distractions fall away and presence takes over.

If you’re a writer, it’s those moments where the words flow effortlessly and eloquently. If you’re a painter, the colors mix easily guided by your depth of vision. If you’re an athlete, you feel fully connected with your body and are taking it to places you once only dreamed of. If you’re a businessperson, your understanding of the people you’re working with becomes crystal clear and your communications solid and profitable.

The point is, when you’re in the zone, you know it. It may be fleeting, but when it’s there, it’s as clear as a sunny day. It’s when you’re fully connected.

When was the last time you were “in the zone?” When was the last time you felt a sense of “inner bliss?” Was it today? Yesterday? Many years ago? Maybe even as far back as childhood. Most of us experience this sense of connection often as children — when our imaginations take us to places far from the confusing struggles we see adults dealing with around us. Children have a natural ability to escape into a happier more playful essence of reality. There’s a good reason why “finding your inner child” became a psychological catchphrase years ago: It’s the search for a clearer, purer, happier version of yourself.

So, now that we’re finally adults — some of us at least — here’s some suggestions for finding your inner bliss in 2026:

Slow your breathing. Simply watch what happens to you when you observe this subtle shift of movement. Take a few breaths, no hurry. Keep breathing, just slower and more mindfully.

Listen to someone without interrupting. Listen without judgment. What a relief that can be – for you, and for them.

Notice a negative thought when it pops into your head and gently replace it with a positive one. Poof. Simple.

It’s a whole new day in a whole new way. In-the-Zone Joan is here — fully aware and sensitive to the heartaches and struggles around us, ready to go the distance creatively, honestly, openly, and with heart-felt compassion.

A toast for the new year:

Inner bliss in 2026!

You can do it. In fact, only you can.

Joan Budilovsky, PhD can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com or through her website, Yoyoga.com.