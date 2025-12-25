Batavia Business Beat: A season of celebration, community and giving

For many readers, this issue of the Kane County Chronicle arrives alongside cherished Christmas traditions – lights glowing, coffee brewing and plans to gather with loved ones. At the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, December is always a busy and joyful time, as residents stop by to purchase Batavia City flags and Chamber Bucks for holiday gift-giving and personal use. We wholeheartedly agree – this truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Batavia Citizen of the Year announced

December is especially meaningful as we announce our Batavia Citizen of the Year (COTY) honoree. This year, we are thrilled to share that Linda Schielke has been named the 2025 recipient.

For more than four decades, Linda has served Batavia as a teacher, mentor, organizer, historian, musician and champion of civic pride. Her impact spans generations – from the students she taught at Louise White School to residents impacted by her leadership in music, historical preservation, patriotic celebrations, women’s empowerment and statewide recognition programs. Linda’s influence is both deep and lasting. Her story is a powerful reminder of how one person’s lifelong dedication can shape an entire community. Learn more about Linda’s remarkable contributions at bataviachamber.org.

Linda Schielke, seen playing percussion with the Batavia Community Band in this file photo, has been named Batavia Citizen of the Year. (Sandy Bressner)

Alongside the COTY announcement, we are pleased to recognize the Batavia Woman’s Club as the 2025 Spirit of Batavia award recipient. Founded in 1892 and renamed in 1895, the club has been a steady force for good for more than 130 years. Its work continues to enrich Batavia through initiatives supporting education, literacy, environmental stewardship, family services, and social issues—always with a focus on improving the lives of women and children.

Batavia’s Citizen of the Year, Spirit of Batavia honoree, and Ole Award recipients will be celebrated at the Chamber’s annual awards event, Inspire 2026: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us!, on Thursday, April 23 at Revelry 675, 675 S. River Street in Batavia. Ticket information and registration are available at bataviachamber.org/events or by calling 630-879-7134.

Giving made easy – and local

December also brings increased foot traffic to our office as residents purchase Chamber Bucks, accepted like cash at more than 135 local businesses. In 2025, Chamber Bucks sales reached over $31,000, plus an additional $5,000 donated by the Chamber through our Holiday Bucks promotion. That’s $36,000 staying right here in Batavia, directly supporting local businesses and strengthening our community.

Community spirit was also on full display at the Batavia Women in Business Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 11. With more than 100 attendees, 35 raffle baskets, gift cards, and a wine pull featuring 20 bottles, the event raised $3,125 plus toys. Proceeds were evenly split between the Batavia Access Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way Adopt A Family programs. Representatives from both organizations shared how impactful the support is, while the Quarter Turn quartet from nonprofit Misty River Music Makers added festive music to the celebration.

More ways we give back

At our evening Net-Working It! events, we spotlight a local nonprofit and host a raffle to support its mission. Through raffle proceeds and direct donations, $3,233 was raised for local nonprofits in 2025 – another example of Chamber members giving back in meaningful ways.

As we close out the year, we look forward to continuing our mission of guiding, inspiring and promoting our member businesses and the greater Batavia community. To learn more, visit us at 106 W. Wilson Street, call 630-879-7134, or text 478-CHAMBER. Please note that our office is closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 5.

Thank you for supporting local businesses this holiday season – and cheers to a wonderful and prosperous 2026!

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.