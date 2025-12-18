Here is the 2025 Kane County Chronicle boys soccer All-Area team

St. Charles East's Colten Pariso battles for position against St. Charles North's Oiliver Longosz in Batavia. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

First team

Batavia's Nate Barsch (Photo Provided By Batavia Athle)

Nate Barsch, sr., D, Batavia: An All-sectional selection, Barsch recorded two goals and two assists while manning the backline for the Bulldogs.

St. Charles North's Ashton Goettel (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athle)

Ashton Goettel, sr., D, St. Charles North: Goettel provided a veteran presence in the backfield for the North Stars, helping pitch five shutouts for the regional champions. Also netted two goals on the North Stars’ run to the sectional finals and was named to the All-state team.

St. Charles East's Huxley Kapoor (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Huxley Kapoor, jr., MF, St. Charles East: Named the offensive MVP for the Saints, Kapoor finished with five goals and seven assists on his way to being an All-sectional pick.

Geneva's Caleb Kelly (Rick Fansler)

Caleb Kelly, sr., F, Geneva: The 2025 boys soccer Player of the Year, Kelly led the area with 23 goals and added seven assists for the Vikings. Kelly was also named as an All-State selection.

St. Charles North's Oliver Longosz (Photo Provided By St. Charles )

Oliver Longosz, jr., F, St. Charles North: Longosz, an All-sectional selection, led the North Stars with 13 goals and was second on the team with nine assists.

Geneva's Benjamin Murphy (Rick Fansler)

Ben Murphy, sr., MF, Geneva: The team MVP for the Vikings this season, Murphy scored 16 goals and added five assists to earn All-sectional honors.

St. Charles East's Colten Parisio (Photo Provided By St. Charles East )

Colten Parisio, jr., D, St. Charles East: The team MVP for the Saints, Parisio powered a backline that had nine shutouts on the season. Also added an assist and was named an All-sectional selection.

Marmion's Jordan Peinado (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Jordan Peinado, sr., F/MF, Marmion: Peinado led the sectional-qualifying Cadets with 22 goals and also added eight assists to earn All-sectional honors.

Marmion's Christopher Tapia (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Chris Tapia, sr., GK, Marmion: A transfer in from East Aurora, Tapia, who was named to the All-sectional team, tallied 11 shutouts and had a 1.22 goals-against average in net for the regional-winning Cadets.

Geneva's Finn Tomko (Photo Provided By Geneva A)

Finn Tomko, jr., D, Geneva: A new addition to the back line this season, Tomko bolstered a backline that had 11 shutouts on the season. The All-sectional pick also had a goal and an assist on the season.

Aurora Central Catholic's Matthew VanDeman (Photo Provided By Aurora Central Catholic Athletics)

Matthew VanDeman, sr., F, Aurora Central Catholic: An All-sectional selection, VanDeman led the Chargers with 21 goals while adding eight assists. Finished his career with 80 goals.

Honorable mentions

Sam Arville, jr., F, St. Charles East

Jamin Berman, jr., F, Marmion

Jackson Boryc, sr., MF, Kaneland

Wicho DeLaPaz, jr., MF, St. Charles North

Connor Dineen, sr., D, Aurora Central Catholic

Chase Marquardt, sr., MF, Geneva

Emiliano Morones, sr., MF, Marmion

Noah Rosborough, sr., MF, Burlington Central

Aidan Richbell, sr., MF, St. Charles East

Jason Striegel, jr., GK, St. Charles East

Dino Valenti, jr., F, St. Charles North