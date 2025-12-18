Here is the 2025 Kane County Chronicle boys soccer All-Area team

First team
Nate Barsch, sr., D, Batavia: An All-sectional selection, Barsch recorded two goals and two assists while manning the backline for the Bulldogs.
Ashton Goettel, sr., D, St. Charles North: Goettel provided a veteran presence in the backfield for the North Stars, helping pitch five shutouts for the regional champions. Also netted two goals on the North Stars’ run to the sectional finals and was named to the All-state team.
Huxley Kapoor, jr., MF, St. Charles East: Named the offensive MVP for the Saints, Kapoor finished with five goals and seven assists on his way to being an All-sectional pick.
Caleb Kelly, sr., F, Geneva: The 2025 boys soccer Player of the Year, Kelly led the area with 23 goals and added seven assists for the Vikings. Kelly was also named as an All-State selection.
Oliver Longosz, jr., F, St. Charles North: Longosz, an All-sectional selection, led the North Stars with 13 goals and was second on the team with nine assists.
Ben Murphy, sr., MF, Geneva: The team MVP for the Vikings this season, Murphy scored 16 goals and added five assists to earn All-sectional honors.
Colten Parisio, jr., D, St. Charles East: The team MVP for the Saints, Parisio powered a backline that had nine shutouts on the season. Also added an assist and was named an All-sectional selection.
Jordan Peinado, sr., F/MF, Marmion: Peinado led the sectional-qualifying Cadets with 22 goals and also added eight assists to earn All-sectional honors.
Chris Tapia, sr., GK, Marmion: A transfer in from East Aurora, Tapia, who was named to the All-sectional team, tallied 11 shutouts and had a 1.22 goals-against average in net for the regional-winning Cadets.
Finn Tomko, jr., D, Geneva: A new addition to the back line this season, Tomko bolstered a backline that had 11 shutouts on the season. The All-sectional pick also had a goal and an assist on the season.
Matthew VanDeman, sr., F, Aurora Central Catholic: An All-sectional selection, VanDeman led the Chargers with 21 goals while adding eight assists. Finished his career with 80 goals.
Honorable mentions
Sam Arville, jr., F, St. Charles East
Jamin Berman, jr., F, Marmion
Jackson Boryc, sr., MF, Kaneland
Wicho DeLaPaz, jr., MF, St. Charles North
Connor Dineen, sr., D, Aurora Central Catholic
Chase Marquardt, sr., MF, Geneva
Emiliano Morones, sr., MF, Marmion
Noah Rosborough, sr., MF, Burlington Central
Aidan Richbell, sr., MF, St. Charles East
Jason Striegel, jr., GK, St. Charles East
Dino Valenti, jr., F, St. Charles North