Snowmobile crashes into tree at Kane County forest preserve, person taken to hospital

FILE - The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District respond to an incident. (Photo provided by The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District)

A person was taken to a local hospital after a snowmobile crash in Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve in Kane County.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District responded to reports of a snowmobile crashing into a tree at the preserve, located south of Pingree Grove.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but the person was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to a release by the Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District.

No details were given on the severity of the injury or what might have caused the crash.

Several other local departments assisted at the scene, including the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Forest Preserve Police, the Hampshire Fire Protection District and Superior AirMed One.