Housing plan near St. Charles, criticized for its density, is removed from Monday committee meeting

M/I Homes is proposing Claibourne Farm, 83 single-family homes on 37.9 acres of Red Gate Farm in unincorporated St. Charles Township. The developers are requesting St. Charles annex the property. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

The developers for 83 planned homes on 38 acres of historic Red Gate Farm near St. Charles are holding their horses.

M/I Homes is requesting more time to prepare information in response to comments at a Nov. 18 plan commission meeting by local community members and city officials, who raised concerns about the density of the proposed housing.

The Claibourne Farm Concept Plan was taken off the agenda for Monday’s Planning and Development Committee meeting. The proposal is next up for discussion in January 2026, according to a city post.

The city said once a date is finalized, that will be publicly announced, and nearby property owners will receive written notice. The developer is gaining feedback from the city and community before deciding whether to continue pursuing construction.

Of chief concern to local community members and city officials is the perceived high density of the developers’ plans. As one community member put it, “Who wants to spend $800,000 for a 0.2-acre lot?”

A representative for M/I Homes said the lot sizes are tailored to people who no longer want to take care of their lawns and added it’s not cost-efficient to develop half-acre lots anymore. The plans are for an estimated 312 people.

M/I Homes said its targeted buyers for the homes, expected to be offered in the $750,000 to $850,000 range, are “discerning high income families, move-up buyers.”

During the November meeting, community members claimed developers are trying to cram as many homes in the area as they can to maximize profit at the expense of the surrounding community.

M/I Homes is proposing 83-single family homes as part of "Claibourne Farm" on 37.9 acres of Red Gate Farm near St. Charles. The developers' plans include several model homes in the $750-000 - $850,000 range. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

City officials echoed the residents’ concerns, saying a less dense plan should be developed. The city also recommended the developers work more closely with neighbors, add more than one access route and try to save as many mature trees as possible, with extra green spaces and landscape buffers.

Current designs have MI/Homes cutting down almost every mature tree.

City officials said the developers should concentrate on making the plan more in common with the surrounding residential areas. Existing homes in the area feature lots ranging from a half-acre to an acre. M/I Homes said the lots in the new subdivision would be about half the size of their half-acre neighbors.

The unincorporated property along Red Gate Road would need to be annexed to St. Charles before construction could begin.

The land is west of Rosebud Drive and south of Reserve Drive. The plans currently contain only one entry point, a new road connecting to Rosebud Drive in the Reserve of St. Charles subdivision. The area is near St. Charles North High School.

Over several decades, Red Gate Farm has been sold off a parcel at a time for development. The remaining land is situated between residential subdivisions on all four sides, including the Reserve of St. Charles, Rivers Edge and the Red Gate subdivisions to the south and west.

Community members can submit written comments regarding the Claibourne Farm Concept Plan to the city at cd@stcharlesil.gov.