Elburn Lions Club to host Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 7

The Elburn Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 7 (Photo provided by the Elburn Lions Club )

The Elburn Lions Club and Elburn Leos will host a Breakfast with Santa event for community members to celebrate the holiday season.

The breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Lions Club, 500 Filmore St.

The breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pastries, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Attendees also can visit with Santa. The club also will offer free children’s vision screenings.

Breakfast costs $15 for adults, $10 for children, free for children ages three and under, and $2 for omelets. Meal reservations are encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted. To reserve a breakfast, visit elburnlions.com.

“Breakfast with Santa is one of our favorite holiday traditions at the Elburn Lions Club. It brings families together, supports our mission of service, and fills our clubhouse with joy, laughter, and Christmas spirit,” Elburn Lions Club president Johnny Bolger said in a news release. “We love seeing the community come out each year, and we’re excited to welcome everyone this Sunday.”

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our Leos to learn, serve, and give back. Watching these young leaders help create such a magical experience for local families is truly inspiring. We’re incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication.” Elburn Leos advisor Tammy Collum said in the release.