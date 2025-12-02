Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan is the Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year

Burlington Central senior Tyler Samaan makes it hard to tell that he only started playing golf right before his freshman season.

Especially with the list of growing achievements he’s had in his high school career, which only continued to grow in his final high school season.

As an individual, Samaan won five individual titles, which included shooting a 2-under-70 to defend his Fox Valley Conference individual title before following it up with a 6-under-66 for an individual regional title. The senior finished his season tied for 13th at the Class 3A state meet, shooting a two-day score of 77-71-148.

On top of that, Samaan led the Rockets to five tournament victories on the season, including the second-ever Fox Valley Conference team title and a regional title. The Rockets also set a school record for an 18-hole tournament, shooting a 284.

Tyler Samaan is the Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year.

Read more about him in this Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you performed this season?

Samaan: I think I performed to the best of my ability. Obviously everyone can say they wish they did a little bit better, but I’m really happy with how I played and the team played overall.

You set a personal-best 18 hole tournament score of 66 twice this season. How did it feel to do it twice?

Samaan: It just felt great. To do it in a tournament is a lot cooler. But I was really happy. It’s been my best tournament score ever and to do it twice feels great.

One of those times came to win an individual regional title. What was the feeling?

Samaan: I think I played great that day. I had nine birdies on the card and it just felt awesome to come out on top. A lot of kids head into regionals just hoping to make it to sectionals. But I had a lot of trust in myself and my game, got off to a hot start and kept that momentum throughout the round.

What was the feeling of qualifying for state for the third consecutive season?

Samaan: That felt amazing. A lot of kids don’t get to go to state to do it three times in a row. I was on JV my freshman year, so I didn’t have the opportunity. But to say I made it my senior year feels good. I ended my final season on a high note and I did. It’s a lot of pressure on yourself going through regionals and sectionals, but I stuck to my game and had a lot of confidence.

Was it a different feeling going as an individual rather than with a team?

Samaan: Just that team aspect of everyone being there, it’s definitely a lot different when it’s just you and the coach. So there’s a lot of things there that are different, but it was still a great experience. We played at a different course too, so I got to see a lot of my other friends than I did last year.

What was the feeling of defending both your individual Fox Valley Conference title and team title?

Samaan: That was a big boost for the team heading into regionals. We all had a group meeting before the round and we all knew that we could do it again. We all mapped out the course and had strategic plans that day, and they just fought through it all. And then individually, I checked the leaderboard turning into the 15th hole and saw I was first, and that honestly motivated me more to go for the win. So I just played smart and safe, and making that final putt meant a lot to me. Going back to back is not something a lot of people have done, so it was a big confidence boost.

How did it feel to break the school record as a team?

Samaan: It was great to see all the guys come together that way. The previous record was 295 so we beat it by more than a few strokes. And if you would have told me last year that we would do it this year, I wouldn’t believe it, especially since we lost five seniors. But I’m really proud of how the guys came out and played really well. It was great to see the team do that and have our hard work pay off.

Favorite memory from this season?

Samaan: During the first day at state on (the fifth hole), I went to the tee box and when I made contact with the ball my driver face shattered. Me and my coach just looked at each other and just smirked out of disbelief. But that was one of the most interesting moments that I can remember.

What do you think you’ll miss most about your time with Central?

Samaan: Just the connections and how fun it was. The golf season is only so long, but between going to practice everyday and going to matches we always have a lot to do. It’s just fun to bring all the guys together and create such great friendships. It’s such a fun game to play, and the team really helped make everything have such great vibes.

Favorite golf club?

Samaan: Probably my 54-degree wedge. It’s perfect everytime.

Best course you’ve ever played on?

Samaan: Probably Black Sheep Golf Club in Sugar Grove.

Most memorable round of golf?

Samaan: It was probably an AJGA tournament in July down at Peoria Country Club. I hit my first hole-in-one on (the eighth hole) while my dad was watching.

Any superstitions?

Samaan: There are specific golf hats and one golf shirt that I never wear because if I do, I know I’ll play bad.

Go-to pre-match meal?

Samaan: I always have to get Dunkin’ Donuts before a match. That or just any fruit available.

Favorite musical artist to listen to before a match?

Samaan: Probably Drake or Travis Scott.

Plans for college?

Samaan: I’m going to play golf at Valparasio University and I’m going to study business.