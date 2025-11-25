St. Charles man charged in Elburn self-storage burglaries

A St. Charles man was charged with 10 counts of felony burglary in connection with thefts from an Elburn self-storage facility, according to a news release from Elburn police.

Benjamin C. Audet, 33, was taken into custody in Kane County Nov. 24 from the McHenry County jail, where he was in custody earlier on unrelated charges, according to the release.

Police were initially called to Convenient Self Storage at 205 Dempsey St. on May 3 for a report of a unit that was burglarized, according to the release.

During the investigation, officers found that numerous storage units had been burglarized, and substantial damage had been done to the facility, the release stated.

Officers contacted all possible victims to determine what property was stolen from which units, according to police.

Eventually, stolen property was discovered in vacant storage units, and the storage facility owner helped to get the items returned to the correct owners, the release stated.

Police identified Audet as a suspect and they obtained an arrest warrant for Audet, authorities said.

In addition to the 10 burglaries, the warrant was also for one felony count of criminal damage to property over $10,000 but less than $100,000, as well as for seven misdemeanor counts of theft of $500 or less, the release stated.

According to court records, Audet allegedly burglarized the storage units and damaged the property on April 20.

The most serious charges are the 10 burglaries, Class 2 felonies, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 upon a conviction.

Audet is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 14, according to court records.