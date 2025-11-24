Kane County Chronicle boys basketball season preview capsules for the 2025-2026 season

The 2025-2026 boys basketball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Coach: Josh Izzo, third season

Last season’s record: 4-28 overall, 0-8 CCL White (ninth in conference)

Top returners: Nick Czerak, jr., G/F; Myles Manuel, so., F

Key newcomers: Marcus McGill, jr., G

Worth noting: Despite having just one senior – guard Jack Swiatek – on the roster, the Chargers are not as young as they were last season. “We are now a more experienced team, having to go through last season with only three upperclassmen on the roster,” Izzo said. Czerak begins his third varsity campaign, and is one of nine juniors alongside Kyle Stanislo (G), Marcos Pena (G), Joey Arch (F/C), Miguel Vazquez (F), and Braden Dillon (F/C). “We fully expect to be competitive every night and are striving for a .500-plus record for the first time in a decade,” Izzo said. “Our efforts are to be in the mix for the Chicago Catholic League White division this season.”

Coach: Dan Beebe, 10th season.

Last season’s record: 19-13, 2-6 Chicagoland Christian (seventh in conference)

Top returners: Jacob Baumann, sr., G; Asa Johnson, sr., F; Preston Morel, jr., G; Joe Decort, jr., G; Jack Wayne, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Zach Zappia, sr., F; Noah Zappia, soph., C; Luke Baumann, fresh., G; Ty Beebe, fresh., G.

Worth noting: Seeking its third consecutive sectional championship, Aurora Christian returns experienced players in 6-foot guard Jacob Baumann (12.8-point average), 6-4 forward Johnson (10.7 ppg), and 6-2 guard Morel (9 ppg) from a team that knocked off Hinckley-Big Rock, 57-54, in the 1A sectional finals before falling to eventual state runner-up Eastland (51-44) in the supersectional. Johnson, who quarterbacked the Eagles to the second round of the 2A football playoffs this past season, will sign with Northern Illinois next month for football. Last season, the Eagles got off to a 6-0 start and put together another six-game winning streak late that included four postseason victories. “We expect to be in the thick of the race in a strong conference,” Beebe said.

Coach: Jim Nazos, 13th season

Last season’s record: 13-18, 5-9 DuKane (tied for fifth in conference)

Top returners: Xavier Justice, sr., G; Joe Reid, sr., G; Brett Berggren, sr., F; Evan Blankenship, sr., G; Ben Silbernagel, sr., G; Joe Daley, sr., G; Dane Farrar, jr., G; Olan Johnson, sr., F

Top newcomers: None provided

Worth noting: The 2024-2025 season was a down year for the Bulldogs, who finished the season with a losing record for the first time since 2018. Despite losing All-State honorable mention and first-team All-Area recipient Jax Abalos, who’s now at Cornell, the Bulldogs return a lot of depth this season. Justice, Reid and Berggren all return as starters from last season, while also returning multiple key pieces off the bench like Farrar. The Bulldogs did take a big hit on the roster, with senior forward Gavin Heniff suffering a season-ending ACL injury during practice. But Nazos says that even with that, he’s confident in his team. “The Bulldogs will again look to be very competitive in a very competitive conference,” Nazos said.

Coach: Brett Porto, 17th season

Last season’s record: 22-10, 13-5 Fox Valley (third in conference)

Top returners: Patrick Magan, jr., F; Ryan Carpenter, jr., G; Cash Cumpata, jr., G; Bennek Braden, jr., G; Stefan Mesdlijza, sr., F; Tyler Kotwica, sr., F; Danny Cassata, sr., G; Brady Andersen, sr., G

Top newcomers: Colton Oniel, jr., F; Declan Wilson, fr., F; Markus Hansen, fr., F; Cedric Cenzia, jr., G

Worth noting: Coming off their ninth consecutive 20-win season, the Rockets will look a little different in terms of their starters. Central lost four of its five starters from last year, including first-team All-Area recipient Jake Johnson and second-teamer Patrick Shell. Magan is the only starter from last season returning, but provides plenty of length in the center. Carpenter, Cumpata and Braden, who were regular contributors coming off the bench last season, will be expected to take on an increased role this season. The Rockets will also look to make a deep playoff run after suffering first-round exits in each of the last two seasons. “We hope to be competitive in every game with a difficult schedule,” Porto said.

Coach: Scott Hennig, ninth season

Last season’s record: 29-5, 14-0 DuKane (first in conference)

Top returners: Gabe Jensen, sr., G; Dane Turner, sr., F; Ben Peterson, jr., F; Nathan Palmer, sr., G; Nelson Wendell, jr., G; Jackson McCarthy, sr., G; Kyle Suger, sr., F

Top newcomers: Alec Graham, sr., G; Aaron Masoncup, jr., G; David Udiowood, jr., G; Owen Harrison, jr., F

Worth noting: The Vikings are coming off of one of their most successful seasons in school history, going undefeated in DuKane Conference play and racking up the most wins in a season since 2018. Despite losing Hudson Kirby, the 2024-2025 Kane County Chronicle boys basketball Player of the Year, Geneva returns plenty of experience on the court. Jensen will return to lead from the PG spot, while Turner and Peterson also return as starters on the wing and post, respectively. Hennig said he expects the depth of the players out on the wing to be a strength for the Vikings, who will play in Class 3A this year for the postseason. “Rebounding will be crucial to the Vikings’ success, but strong guard play and outside shooting should be the team’s primary strengths,” Hennig said. “We aim to remain competitive in the DuKane Conference and continue to grow as the season progresses.”

Coach: Ernie Colombe, seventh season

Last season’s record: 32-2, 10-0 Interstate 8 (first in conference)

Top returners: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G; Jeffrey Hassan, jr, F; Evan Frieders, sr., G; Isaiah Gipson, sr., G; Connor Kimme, sr., G; Jake Buckley, sr., F; Nathan Hansen, sr., G; Jalen Carter, sr., G

Top newcomers: Chase Kunzer, jr., G; Brian Edwards, so., G; Bryce Goss, jr., G; Ryan Majerus, jr., F

Worth noting: The 2024-2025 season was one for the history books for the Knights, who won 31 straight games, won the Interstate 8 for the third straight year and made it all the way to the Class 3A supersectional before falling to eventual state champion DePaul Prep. Kaneland also has a lot of key returners from last season, including Interstate 8 Player of the Year and All-Area first-teamer Cocroft. The big question Colombe has for his team is finding a replacement for forward Freddy Hassan. But with guys like Jeffrey Hassan and Frieders returning to lead the group, he’s confident that the team can replicate the recent success the program has had. “We have several players who have put in a lot of work and are much improved,” Colombe said.

Coach: Joe Piekarz, fifth season

Last season’s record: 18-15, 5-3 in CCL White (fourth in conference)

Top returners: Ali Tharwani, sr., G; Joey Kramer, jr., G; Dave Malley, jr., G; Brendan Kavanaugh, jr., F; Colin McEniry, jr., F; Billy Reynolds, sr., G.

Key newcomers: Ben Piekarz, jr., G; Nick Proctor, jr., F; Max Ulbrich, jr., F.

Worth noting: Marmion welcomes back a team filled with multi-sport athletes that is young but experienced. Tharwani, who averaged 10.7 points per game while earning all-CCL honorable mention status last year, returns in the starting lineup as the lone senior alongside four juniors – Kramer (10.5 ppg), Malley (8 ppg, 60 3-pointers), McEniry, and Kavanaugh. Last year’s sophomore team had a lot of success, finishing 22-9, led by junior guard Ben Piekarz. “He should provide instant offense at the varsity level,” coach Piekarz said. Reynolds is another sharpshooter from beyond the arc, while juniors Max Ulbrich, Jamin Berman, Henry Miller, Lucas Quitno, Nick Proctor, and sophomore Frankie Duarte also played major minutes on the sophomore level last year, and are looking to continue that at the varsity level.

Coach: Rob Klemm, third season

2024-25 record: 15-17, 5-9 DuKane (tied for fifth in conference)

Top returners: Cooper Jensen, sr., G; Reese Dumpit, sr., G; Gavin Belli, sr., F; Michael Hill, sr., G

Top newcomers: Peyton Faidley, sr., F; Vince Armato, sr., F

Worth noting: The Saints saw improvement in their second year under Klemm, seeing an increase from their 10 wins in the 2023-2024 season. However, St. Charles East has the tough task of replacing all five of its starters and nine players as a whole on the team. Jensen, Dumpit, Belli and Hill all saw significant minutes for the team, and Klemm expects them to slide into the starting role naturally, while he expects guys like Faidley and Armato to step up after not seeing the floor as much as juniors. “This group has put in a lot of work in the off season and has gelled as a team,” Klemm said. “Our whole staff is very excited to see what they can do this year.”

Coach: Tom Poulin, 20th season

2024-25 record: 7-23, 1-13 DuKane (eighth in conference)

Top returners: Cooper Mellican, sr, F; Jake Love, sr., G; Braden Harms, sr., G; Ansh Salwan, sr., F; EJ Mondesir, sr., F; Besnik Memedoski, sr., F; Wylder Smith, sr., G

Top newcomers: Nathan Chappel, jr., G; Caleb Trent, so., G; Holden Munier, so., F; Chris Whitted, so., F; Jack Leigl, jr., G; Brennan Haan, jr., F; Ian Gaddum, jr., G; Vamarius McKnight, so., F; Ty Weierheuser, Sr., F

Worth noting: Coming off of their third consecutive sub-.500 season, the North Stars will be looking for a big turnaround this season. Mellican is the big returner for the team, earning first-team conference honors last season. Love also returns to the starter role, while guys like Harms, Salwan and Mondesir will look to have expanded roles after coming off the bench last year. “This is a very hard-working group that will look to build on a strong off season,” Poulin said. “The commitment has been outstanding and now we need to put it all together and learn how to work together to be successful. Our strength will be team play and unselfishness offensively, while outworking opponents with heart and effort on the defensive end.”

Coach: Erin Dwyer, 11th season.

Last season’s record: 15-17, 4-4 CCL White (fifth in conference)

Top returners: Nathan Silagi, sr., G; Tanner Hozia, sr., G; Ben Whorlow, jr., F; Carter Clark, sr., F; Luke Dufrense, sr., F; Tommy Ston, sr., F

Key newcomers: Jack Bratthauer, jr., G; Johnny Shannon, jr., F

Worth noting: After finishing .500 in the CCL White a year ago, the Spartans have been moved to the CCL Blue, which figures to be a step up in competition. “The CCL Blue has eight of the top programs in the state, so we recognize the schedule will be a major test,” said Dwyer. “We are looking forward to it.” The CCL Blue includes DePaul Prep, Fenwick, St. Ignatius, Loyola, St. Laurence, Mt. Carmel, DeLaSalle, and Brother Rice. Hozian and Silagi return for their third season of varsity action. Both players plan to play college basketball next season. Whorlow, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, figures to be a force. “Ben has really moved up the recruiting radar with his ability to shoot, guard, rebound, and block shots,” Dwyer said. “He brings a presence on both ends of the floor.” St. Francis lost to DeLaSalle in the 3A regional finals last season. “This group has done a great job working on their game, playing much tougher competition in the offseason,” said Dwyer.

West Aurora

Coach: Michael Fowler, second season

2024-25 record: 21-9, 11-1 Upstate Eight West (first in conference)

Top returners: Travis Brown, jr., G; Jaden Matthews-Thomas, jr., G; Abe Martinez, jr., G; Antonio Higgins, sr., G; Drew Lundberg, sr., F

Top newcomers: Jordan Weeks, jr., F; Orlando Edwards, jr., G; James Baker, sr., G; A Mon Greene, so., G; Terell Purnell, so., G

Worth noting: Coming off of an Upstate Eight West title in their first season back in the conference, the Blackhawks are hoping to build off of last season’s success with a team of experienced underclassmen. Leading the way is Brown, who was the Upstate Eight West Player of the Year as a sophomore. Also returning is All-Conference player Martinez, who Fowler said is recovering from a knee injury to start the season. Fowler also said he expects big things from Weeks and Baker, who both transferred in from Aurora Christian, to fill in with their size. “We’re looking to build on our record and Upstate Eight title from last season,” Fowler said.

Craig Brueske of the Daily Herald Media Group contributed to this report