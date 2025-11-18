St. Charles police to launch extra enforcement for DUI, seat belt use during Thanksgiving holiday

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department is enforcing a heightened DUI and seat belt safety campaign this Thanksgiving season. (Sandy Bressner)

This Thanksgiving season, the St. Charles Police Department is cracking down on driving while impaired and seat belt violations.

The effort is in partnership with the Illinois State Police to help keep holiday travel safe. The “Click It or Ticket” and the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

With heightened activity, officers will also be looking for speeding and distracted driving violations, according to a release by the police department.

“Thanksgiving brings more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” Patrol Commander Rob Vicicondi said in the release. “Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time, and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Police urge residents to choose a sober driver or plan to use a taxi, public transit or rideshare service to avoid becoming a danger on the road. They also recommend hosts offer alcohol-free beverages and help arrange sober transportation. When driving, make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt to defend against a possible impaired driver, police said.

And if you’ve used cannabis, don’t drive, police said. Effects of the drug can be delayed and impair driver’s reaction time and judgement.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, police said to pull over safely and call 911.

The enforcement campaign is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department Of Transportation.