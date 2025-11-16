Discover downtown Geneva with Gilmore Girls Bingo

Kristen Cornelio holds a Gilmore Girls-themed bingo card for downtown Geneva shoppers to win some prizes – including a signed Gilmore Girls script. She set up the promotion through her social media and marketing company, Kristen Holly LLC. Shoppers get the squares signed and for each completed bingo, they are eligible for a raffle ticket to win prizes. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

B 12!

N 42!

Everyone remember how to play bingo?

In the old days, you put a bean on the card when your number was called. Then players had reusable see-through chips and now they have single-use bingo cards they mark with a dabber.

A new version called Gilmore Girls Bingo involves visiting local retailers and restaurants in Geneva to get their bingo squares checked off.

Participants pick up their bingo cards and check off squares for every Gilmore Girls-related experience, such as getting coffee, visiting a bookstore or shopping for Christmas, according to a news release from Kristen Cornelio, who created the promotion through her marketing company Kristen Holly LLC.

“Gilmore Girls represents cozy community, connection, coffee and supporting the places that feel like home,” Cornelio said in the news release. ”That is exactly what downtown Geneva is. This bingo game makes discovering our local businesses in an engaging way – and rewards you for doing it.”

A Gilmore Girls-themed bingo card for the popular television show will lead participants in downtown Geneva to shop, get bingos and be eligible for raffle prizes. Bingo cards must be turned in by Nov. 24. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

Based on the 2000-2006 popular television show, participants can have store staff sign the appropriate boxes when they buy an outfit, get a haircut, buy candle or a greeting card or dinner, among others items.

Some squares call for selfies in front of various businesses.

Every completed bingo – across or diagonal – the participant will get a raffle entry, so the more bingos on the card, the more chances to win, according to the release.

Raffle prizes are a signed Gilmore Girls script; custom “I Smell Snow” necklace designed by State Street Jewelers; and a gift basket with items valued at $1,000.

The Gilmore Girls bingo card has 24 squares just like a regular bingo card.

But instead of a free space, there is QR code for a bonus raffle entry.

I Smell Snow necklace, designed by State Street Jewelers in Geneva, is one of the raffle prizes in the Gilmore Girls-themed bingo promotion through Nov. 24 in downtown Geneva. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

If participants donate $5 or more to Rising Lights Project, a local nonprofit focused on inclusive opportunities for individuals with disabilities, they will receive an additional raffle entry. Donations can be made through the QR code, the release stated.

Completed bingo cards must be turned in by Nov. 24 at Bee Coco Candle, Cravings, Grow Geneva, Nash Beauty Salon, Pärla or House of 423.

Each turn-in location has its own gift basket giveaway, adding another opportunity to win a prize, the release stated.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of Geneva,” Cornelio stated in the release. “Every purchase, every coffee, every restaurant, boutique, and specialty merchants visit helps keep our downtown vibrant and thriving. This bingo game is a reminder that where we spend our dollars matters.”