Suspect still at large in armed bank robbery in St. Charles

FILE - The St. Charles Police Department responded to an armed bank robbery at US Bank in St. Charles on Nov. 8, 2025.

An armed robber is still on the lam after holding up the US Bank in St. Charles on Nov. 8.

The St. Charles Police Department responded around 12:05 p.m. to the bank’s location at 135 Smith Road to reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

“Officers were quickly on-scene and learned the offender was last seen leaving the bank on foot,” police said in a news release. “A thorough search of the area was conducted, but the offender was not located.”

The police say the FBI was notified of the incident and have taken over the investigation. This is protocol for these type of incidents, according to the release.

Police are requesting that anyone with information contacts them at 630-377-4435. The department also has an anonymous Drug & Crime Tip Line at 866-378-4267.

The police previously said in a post that there is “no active threat to the public.”