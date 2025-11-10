Parent Petroleum building 6,000-square-foot offices in St. Charles, awarded for charitable causes

Owner Mario Spina (middle) of Parent Petroleum receives the "Spirit of St. Charles Award" from Fifth Ward aldermen Ed Bessner (left) and Steve Weber at the Nov. 3, 2025 St. Charles city council meeting. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

As Parent Petroleum gears up for a new 6,000 square foot office building in St. Charles, the city took a moment to acknowledge the business’ four decades of contribution to the community.

The business was presented a “Spirit of St. Charles Award” during the Nov. 3. city council meeting. Fifth Ward aldermen Ed Bessner and Steve Weber presented the award to owner Mario Spina, of Glen Ellyn.

“The business has not only invested in St. Charles, but has truly embraced the community, our people and our future,” Bessner said. “Their spirit of giving has become part of our city’s identity.”

The nationwide distributor of wholesale fuels and lubricants has been a part of St. Charles for nearly 40 years. The family-owned business has established its corporate headquarters in the city for the past decade.

They operate the Pride Stores gas stations in St. Charles and several other gas stations throughout the state. They also operate several local businesses such as 93 Octane Brewery and Urban Counter restaurant.

Bessner highlighted some of the community work the business is involved in, including the “Spirit Pump” competition between St. Charles North and St. Charles East to raise proceeds for the St. Charles Athletic Booster Club.

“A portion of their coffee and fuel sales go to supporting veterans, children fighting cancer and families facing extraordinary challenges,” Bessner said.

He highlighted the business’ annual charity golf outing, supporting local organizations like CASA Kane County, Cal’s Angels, the Living Well Cancer Resource Center, and Folds of Honor.

Expanding the footprint

Parent Petroleum is expanding into a new 6,000-square-foot office building at 3342 W. Main St., in the Foxwood development area.

The current owner of the vacant, one-acre property is CIMA Developers, LP.

The location is adjacent to Parent Petroleum’s current office building the company has been in since 2006.

Drawings for the design include parking in front and rear of the office building and overhead delivery doors in the building’s rear.

The site is currently zoned for community business. Surrounding properties to the east, west and south also have commercial zoning. Multi-family residential areas are located to the site’s north, according to city documents.

As of Oct. 31, the city permit has been issued and the plat of easement has been approved. Construction has already begun on the site.