Elgin police sergeant to be laid to rest Friday in Mundelein

Elgin police Sgt. Richard Free IV, who died Nov. 2, will be laid to rest Friday in Lake County.

Police Chief Ana Lalley announced the sergeant died unexpectedly of complications from an illness.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to Rich’s family, his friends, and to all those he served with during his more than 11 years as an officer with the Elgin Police Department where he honorably served as a member of our SWAT Team and Honor Guard,” Lalley wrote in a Facebook announcement.

Free lived in Lake Barrington and was a married father of two, according to an online obituary; Other survivors include his parents and sister.

“Richard proudly served with the Elgin Police Department, where he dedicated himself to protecting and serving others. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2025 and was deeply respected by his colleagues for his leadership and compassion,” the obituary read. “Above all, Richard will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, cherished son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend to many.”

A funeral Mass for Free is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of Annunciation in Mundelein, where he will be laid to rest. The service can be viewed on YouTube here.

During the funeral and interment, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office will assist with calls for service in Elgin so police department personnel can attend. Lalley said there will be no disruption to police services.

“I want to send my appreciation to Sheriff Ron Hain and his deputies for their kindness and support during this very difficult time for EPD. I also want to express my most heartfelt thank you to other law enforcement agencies, the community, and beyond who have expressed their condolences and support for Sergeant Free and his family and for the department,” Lalley wrote.