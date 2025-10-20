Fatal crash at DeKalb, Kane county line Monday

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Authorities are asking the public to avoid a portion of Illinois Route 64 at the DeKalb and Kane county line as police investigate a fatal crash Monday morning.

The circumstances of the crash aren’t yet known. No details regarding who died have been made public as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media asking motorists not to drive in the area of Route 64 and West County Line Road due to an investigation headed up by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway is shut down with emergency vehicles and will be “for an unknown amount of time,” according to the post.

Updates are expected as the investigation continues.

It’s the second fatal crash in DeKalb County in less than 24 hours. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore Sunday afternoon, police said. That crash also remains under investigation.

This is a develping story.