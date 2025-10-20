Motorcyclist dies in Sycamore crash

Sycamore Police Department vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving an SUV on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore Sunday, police said.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification to family, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities responded to the reported crash about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of DeKalb Avenue, near the multiple businesses in Sycamore.

Police said the crash involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Lexus SUV.

The crash remains under investigation by Sycamore police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Sycamore Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sycamore Police Department at the non-emergency line at 815-895-2123 or the main line 815-895-3435.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.