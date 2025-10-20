Driver killed after SUV crashes into car at stop sign on DeKalb, Kane county line

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

One person was killed after an SUV crashed into their car which was stopped at a stop sign on County Line Road at Route 64 on the DeKalb and Kane county line Monday, authorities said.

The person, who drove a sedan at the time of the crash, hasn’t been identified pending notification of family, according to an update released by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

Maple Park paramedics took the driver to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where they were pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

A police investigation shed more details on what deputies believe happened.

The sedan driver was stopped at a stop sign on East County Line Road facing south about 9 a.m. Monday.

“For an unknown reason,” a 2013 Chevy Traverse heading west on Route 64 entered the intersection but didn’t yield, instead colliding with the sedan’s driver’s side, authorities said.

The Traverse was driven by a 62-year-old woman from Maple Park, according to the sheriff’s office. Paramedics also took her to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

When the vehicles collided, the sedan spun on the road and crashed into a ditch southwest of the intersection, deputies said. The Traverse spun then stopped in the middle of the intersection.

The intersection was closed for a portion of the morning.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media asking motorists not to drive in the area of Route 64 and West County Line Road as police investigated.

It’s the second fatal crash in DeKalb County in less than 24 hours. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore Sunday afternoon, police said. That crash also remains under investigation.

This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 20, 2025. This story was corrected to update an earlier version which misstated what road the sedan was stopped on. More updates could occur.