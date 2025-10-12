City of Geneva accepting 2025 Citizen Police Academy applications

The city of Geneva is accepting applications for its 2025 Citizen Police Academy for residents or business owners ages 21 and older interested in learning how police officers keep the community safe.

The free program runs 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 through Dec. 11 at the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza.

Attendees will receive a department overview and behind-the-scenes look at police operations.

Program topics include overviews of the police hiring process, use of force, drug education, crime prevention, traffic enforcement, active shooter response, technology crime and crime scene investigations.

Due to limited space, the application deadline is Oct. 27. Applications are available at the police department or online at the city’s website. The applications can dropped off or mailed to the Geneva Police Department.

For information, call 630-232-4736 or email bjerdee@geneva.il.us.