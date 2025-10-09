Kane Health Dept. to host Communicable Disease Conference

The Kane County Health Department announced it will host the 2025 Communicable Disease Conference will include a discussion of the Chicago measles outbreak.

The public is invited to an upcoming event in Kane County to learn more about communicable diseases.

The Kane County Health Department announced it will host the 2025 Communicable Disease Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 in the Juror Assembly Room at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles.

The conference is free. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com.

Experts will lead sessions and panel discussions on communicable diseases – those that spread from person to person; enteric diseases, which are pathogens that affect the intestines; and the measles outbreak in Chicago.

“This event is an excellent opportunity to showcase the expertise of the Health Department and our partner organizations,” Michael Isaacson stated in the release. Isaacson is the health department executive director. “Nursing continuing education units will be available, making this an outstanding professional development opportunity for nurses and other frontline healthcare workers.”

The conference will bring public health professionals, healthcare providers, infection preventionists, school health staff and community health partners together, the release stated.

It will be an opportunity for learning, collaboration, and updates on the prevention, treatment and management of communicable diseases.