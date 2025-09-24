Kane County recycling and paper shred event Saturday in St. Charles

Kane County will offer residents a chance on Saturday, Sept. 27 to recycle various items and shred sensitive paperwork.

The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kane County Circuit Clerk Office, 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

Participants can bring confidential documents including bank and credit card statements, medical records, documents with Social Security or financial account numbers, and tax records. Items that will not be accepted include magazines, junk mail without sensitive information, schoolwork, recipes, newspapers, photographs, plastic sleeves, binders, CDs, hard drives or non-paper items.

Residents will be limited to four banker boxes, tubs, crates, sturdy boxes or laundry baskets, up to 40 pounds. Hangers, metal binder clips, large plastic items, and rings clips must be removed. Spiral bindings, staples, envelope windows, paperclips, and manila folders are accepted.

Attendees also can donate or recycle items such as leftover paint, bikes, shoes, textiles, books, home goods and clothing. The items will be accepted at four stations led by various organizations. The donation and recycling stations include:

Station 1: Clothing, shoes, textiles, small home goods and books.

Clothing, shoes, textiles, small home goods and books. Station 2: Bikes and bike accessories.

Station 3: Latex-based paints and coatings. The paints must be liquid. Paint disposal costs is $1 for a pint or smaller, $3 for one paint gallon, $5 for two paint gallons and $14 for five paint gallons. Oil-based, aerosol and spray paints will not be accepted.

Station 4: Secure shredding by mobile shredding trucks.

For more information, visit kanecountyil.gov/Recycling.