Learn about an Italian immigrant’s journey at St. Charles library

St. Charles resident Vito Graziano will offer a public presentation in October that details the compelling experiences of Italian immigrants in the late 1890s.

The St. Charles Public Library will host the presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2 in the Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

In “An Italian Immigrant’s Journey,” Graziano will trace the path of a young man who emigrated from Sicily to the United States in the late 1890s. Through personal stories and historical context, he will explore the many challenges faced by immigrants during that era – including the arduous journey across the ocean, language barriers, cultural differences, unfamiliar climates and navigating new laws.

The presentation offers a window into the immigrant experience and the resilience of those who sought a better life in a new land.

To register, call 630-584-0076.