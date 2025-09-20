Ex-staffer alleges unlawful practices, sex harassment in St. Charles Police Department in federal lawsuit

Shaw Local October 2024 file photo – In a civil lawsuit filed Sept. 5, 2025, DuPage County resident Lisa Lullo, who worked in the St. Charles Police Department's records division for a year and a half, argues former police chief James Keegan (shown) – who resigned in March – sexually harassed her. (David Petesch)

An ex-St. Charles Police Department employee has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming she was the target of sexual harassment and was forced to resign under retaliatory pressure for whistleblowing unlawful department practices, records show.

In a civil lawsuit filed this month, DuPage County resident Lisa Lullo, who worked in the city police department’s records division for a year and a half, argues former police chief James Keegan – who resigned in March – sexually harassed her. Keegan is not named in the lawsuit, records show.

Lullo claims she was forced to resign on Sept. 18, 2024, due to a work environment made more hostile after she called out illegal police practices, according to court records.

“The city’s harassment and discriminatory conduct toward Ms. Lullo after she disclosed wrongdoing of the city would dissuade a reasonable worker from disclosing such information,” the lawsuit states.

Lullo alleges St. Charles Police Department staff inflated arrest statistics by recording warrant pick-ups as actual arrests. She claims records staff altered the narrative of police reports at the direction of supervisors and denied public records requests, according to the lawsuit filed Sept. 5 in federal court by her attorneys at Chicago-based Lavelle Law.

The filing also claims that the department failed to fingerprint multiple city staff members who have access to sensitive information, as is required as part of their background checks, and that supervisors disregarded Lullo’s reports.

At the time of her employment, Lullo was the only female supervisory staff member, according to court records. The filing recounts instances in which other supervisors berated Lullo in front of her staff, causing her to feel “degraded, belittled, and disrespected.”

Lullo could not be reached for comment and her attorneys did not return requests for comment.

Keegan could not be reached for comment for this story.

Mayor Clint Hull said on Sept. 17 that while he was aware of the lawsuit, he could not comment on the allegations and deferred questions to City Administrator Heather McGuire. Hull, elected in April, was not mayor when Lullo worked at the city.

“We’re aware of it,” Hull said. “We were served and hired counsel and it’s going to proceed through the court system.”

St. Charles Communications Manager Lisa Garhan issued a statement on behalf of the city on Sept. 17.

“We are aware of the lawsuit that has been filed but cannot comment on specific details due to the pending litigation,” the statement reads. “The City takes these matters very seriously and previously conducted a thorough internal investigation into the incidents referenced. At this time, we are carefully reviewing the claims outlined in the lawsuit.”

Lawsuit accuses former police chief of sexual harassment

In the filing, Lullo accused former St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Keegan served as St. Charles police chief from 2014 to 2025 and served as police chief since 2011 in Streamwood, where he began his policing career in 1992. Keegan resigned on March 19, after a four-month personal leave of absence that began on Nov. 6, 2024. Keegan has not spoken publicly about his resignation to date.

Lullo worked for the city from April 2023 to September 2024, according to the filing. She said she had 26 years industry experience, previously working as a records supervisor for the Lombardi Police Department.

In the lawsuit, Lullo alleges Keegan engaged in conversations with her where he used inappropriate sexual language that was unprofessional and made her uncomfortable. She alleged other male department staff prohibited her from attending staff meetings or sending emails relevant to her duties.

In February, when the city announced Keegan’s plans to resign, then-Mayor Lora Vitek said his leave was of a “personal nature,” and declined to share further details.

At the time, St. Charles City Administrator Heather McGuire praised Keegan’s leadership, saying his work “enhanced the department’s service to the community.”

But the lawsuit filed by Keegan’s former subordinate claims Keegan and other male police department supervisors fostered an “unprofessional, harassing and disturbing” work environment, which ultimately led to Lullo’s involuntary resignation, for which she is now seeking compensation.

St. Charles Police Chief Dan Likens was appointed as Keegan’s replacement on Sept. 2.

Three days later, Lullo’s attorney filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Eastern Illinois Division.

Lullo argues that the city of St. Charles violated federal and state law, including Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act and the Illinois Whistleblower Act.

She’s asked a federal judge for up to $20,000 in damages, as well as back pay with interest from the date of her resignation, according to court records.

The parties have until Nov. 23 to file a status report before going in front of a judge, court records show.