Batavia Business Beat: Raise a glass at Chamber Cheers

Fall in Batavia means it’s time to celebrate our business community!

Join us for Chamber Cheers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. The evening includes hearty appetizers, live music by The Old Fashioneds, and plenty of time to connect with friends and neighbors. Casual attire is welcome, and a cash bar will be available.

We’ll toast the winners of our Membership Milestone Awards, honoring the City of Batavia, Batavia Public School District 101, and Shaw Media for an incredible 70 years of Chamber membership. Kon Printing celebrates 50 years, while the Daily Herald and Kathy Barkei Team Fox Valley Real Estate are each marking 30 years.

The night also highlights standout chamber members. Richard Clark, founder of Area Code Audio and host of the Area Code: Batavia podcast, is the 2025 Donna Dallesasse Award honoree. We’ll also recognize David Purdy of McNally’s Heating and Cooling as the Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved at bataviachamber.org/events or by calling 630-879-7134. Select sponsorships are still available, including the Chamber Cheer(s) Leader level for $250. Contact Patti Anselme at patti@bataviachamber.org or (630) 879-7134, ext. 3 for details.

Chamber Eats at Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co.

October’s Chamber Eats spotlight shines on Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co., 227 W. Wilson St.

As autumn adds a chill to the air, warm up with a gooey grilled cheese sandwich and a cup of soup, and don’t forget to drop your business card in the raffle box. You could win $25 in Chamber Bucks plus a $25 gift card to the restaurant!

Chamber staff will be gathering there for lunch at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 21. No registration needed – just stop by and join us.

Nominate a Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone making a big difference in Batavia? We’re accepting nominations for the 2025 Citizen of the Year award.

The honor goes to a local resident whose extraordinary commitment and service has significantly benefited our community.

Anyone may submit a nomination in the form of a letter of recommendation, due by Friday, Nov. 7 to the Chamber of Commerce.

Details and award criteria are available at bataviachamber.org/citizen-of-the-year-information/.

The winner will be recognized at the Inspire Celebration on April 23, 2026. Recent honorees include Bob Hubbard, Dave and Marge Brown, John Dillon, Dan Hoefler, and Bob Hansen.

For the latest updates, follow the Batavia Chamber on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. You can also text (478) CHAMBER, or stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St. to pick up a city flag or Chamber Bucks.

• Shirley Mott is communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.