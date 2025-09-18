St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend extends contest application deadline to Friday

Spectators look at the scarecrows on display along Riverside Avenue on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 during Scarecrow Weekend in downtown St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Business Alliance has extended the application deadline for the 40th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend’s scarecrow contest.

The weekend will be held Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 in downtown St. Charles.

The contest applications are available online at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 19. Applications can be submitted online or dropped off at the St. Charles Business Alliance, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles.

The contest categories include:

Mega/Mechanical Category: Open to all.

Clubs/Not-For-Profit/Schools Category: Open to all clubs, nonprofits and schools.

Individual Category: Open to individuals and families not affiliated with businesses or organizations.

Business Category: Open to all businesses.

Mega/Mechanical Category prizes include $500 for first place, $350 for second place, and $250 for third place. The remaining category prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, visit stcalliance.org, call 630-443-3967, or visit scarecrowfest.com.