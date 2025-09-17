Over 20 years, Living Well in Geneva served 380,000 visitors impacted by cancer

Bo Smith, (left) of Batavia and Dennis Coleman, of Sugar Grove, get ready to participate as co-facilitiators of a Men's Networking Group for Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources. The men's group is open to men who have cancer or been caregivers for a loved one. Living Well marks it 20th year this year. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

When LivingWell Cancer Resource Center opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2005, its mission statement was to instill people living with cancer with knowledge, optimism and the inspiration to live well.

The four founders – Fred Dornbach, Joanne Hansen, Susan Lyons and Terry Murphy – knew people needed support to go through cancer, as a patient, a caregiver or family member.

“Living Well more than fills that gap, providing patients and families with practical tools that improve well-being,” Dr. Christopher George, oncology medical director, stated in a news release.

For 20 years, Living Well offered free support groups and counseling, social work, classes in fitness, yoga, art, nutrition, medical presentations, and a wig boutique, marking nearly 380,000 visitors. The majority of the Geneva location, 442 Williamsburg Ave., and later more were added when the Warrenville location opened in 2022.

Living Well will mark its anniversary with a one-mile walk and a 5K run at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva.

New name, same focus

Things have changed in 20 years.

The name is no longer LivingWell, but as of 2012, it became part of Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources Geneva and Warrenville, part of the Northwestern Medicine.

But what hasn’t changed is its mission.

Among its several support groups is the Men’s Networking Group, intentionally named to encourage men to talk about their feelings.

Dennis Coleman, Bo Smith and Todd Claxton co-facilitate this group 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of alternating months between the Geneva and Warrenville locations.

Coleman, of Sugar Grove, is a survivor of colorectal cancer and a caregiver to his wife, who had breast cancer. Bo Smith of Batavia is a survivor of prostate cancer. Claxton, of Hinckley, was a caregiver to his wife, who died of breast cancer.

Todd Claxton of Hinckley, with his late wife, Shelly. Claxton is a cancer survivor and was a caregiver to his wife who died from cancer. He is the third co-facilitator of the Men's Networking Group for Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources in Geneva. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine )

Having a men-only group makes it easier for them to share their feelings where they will be supported and not judged, Claxton said.

“Every support group I’ve been in – cancer, grief, what have you – the majority are dominated by females,” Claxton said. “Our society and cultures teaches us not to talk about your feelings: Just man up. Don’t show fear. Don’t show weakness. It’s not healthy.”

As to Living Well’s longevity, Claxton said its existence is a testament to the founders filling a void.

“The health system does not provide support without extending cost,” Claxton said. “A place like Living Well is a godsend and a blessing. That’s why I continue to volunteer.”

‘I kept it all private’

Coleman and his wife moved to Nashville for six years, then moved back to Kane County in 2022.

“I’ve gone through the whole spectrum,” Coleman said. “Me with my cancer in 2009 and my wife developed breast cancer in 2019. All the things I learned through Living Well helped me support her while we were living in another state.”

As a safety and fire prevention specialist for an insurance company, Coleman said he visited 30 to 40 sites a month, always alone.

That aloneness extended to his cancer.

“I kept it all private,” Coleman said. “I did not want to talk about it to my family.”

Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources marks the number of people served. It became affiliated with Northwestern Medicine in 2012. The 2015-2025 statistics reflect when the current tracking system began. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine )

But the Men’s Networking Group – which began as a men’s breakfast meeting until the COVID-19 pandemic – made all the difference.

“It was a meeting of just men. I didn’t have many people who had exactly the same thing I had, but it didn’t matter,” Coleman said. “It was other people going through the same journey – the terrible news of cancer.”

‘We try to help each other’

The blessing of Living Well, Smith said, is having the means to be that help and support to others.

“When you have someone new come, and they’re newly diagnosed. They’re scared. They’re confused. They’re angry. And oftentimes, they do not know where to turn,” Smith said. “None of us pretend to be medical people. That’s not what this group is about. It is about guys who have been there and in our hearts, we try to help each other.”

A new guy who came to the group reported later that he got more out of the first 20 minutes of the men’s meeting than he did in three sessions with a traditional therapist, Smith said, while Living Well has specialized therapists for cancer.

“That is what brings me joy – is what we can do to help others,” Smith said. “I’m thankful we have a free resource in Living Well.