Find an artful orb hidden somewhere in Kane County during the Great Orb Hunt

Fine Line Creative Arts Center and the Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hide 150 hand-crafted glass and ceramic orbs as part of the Great Orb Hunt through Sept. 30. (Provided by Fine Line Creative Arts Center)

There’s still time to find a secret orb during the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s annual Great Orb Hunt.

Hand-crafted orbs, made from glass or ceramics and provided by artists from the Fine Line Creative Arts Center near St. Charles, have been hidden around three locations to be kept by the lucky finders – limit one per person.

Through Sept. 30, orbs can be found at:

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles, north of Dean Street only.

Dick Young Forest Preserve, along Nelson Lake Road in Batavia, excluding a majority of the eastern and southern preserve.

The prairie path at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles.

Over the course of the orb hunt, 150 of them will have been hidden, in small batches at different times throughout the promotion.

The orbs will be hidden in spots about 1 to 5 feet off designated trails but not in waterways or maintained areas.

The district is sharing on social media when orbs are found, so finders are asked to register their orbs using a QR code available on the district’s Facebook page or by visiting buff.ly/45GlXt2, so organizers know how many are left. Tag the district at @forestpreserve and #GreatOrbHunt2025 to share what you find. More details and maps are available on Facebook.