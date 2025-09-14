Shaw Local

St. Charles library to hold Great Decisions discussion program Sept. 18

By Kate Santillan

The St. Charles Public Library will hold a “International Climate Cooperation in an Era of Turmoil” discussion as part of the Great Decisions discussion program.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Highlights include eight foreign policy challenges Americans face annually. The program will feature a discussion topic DVD and moderated discussion. Attendees are encouraged to review the Great Decisions briefing book’s relevant chapter. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 630-584-0076.

