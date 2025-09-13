Geneva family displaced after lightning strike causes house fire from Saturday’s storms

Shaw Local file photo of Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District building in 2021. (Mary Beth Nolan/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

A family of five has been displaced after a lightning strike from Saturday morning’s storms caused their home to catch fire in Geneva, according to the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District.

Damages were estimated at about $325,000, according to the fire protection district.

Multiple departments responded to a reported structure fire at 7:54 a.m. Saturday at a home on King Drive in Geneva, according to a news release.

“The Elburn Fire Protection District would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all our auto-aid partners who provided critical assistance during this incident,” authorities wrote in a news release.

The house sustained heavy damage, though no injuries were reported, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, according to the release.

A brief but strong period of storms swept through the Kane County area early Saturday morning, with lightning, downpours and wind gusts up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming through the roof of the single-family home. Firefighters said the flames were primarily in the attic, according to the release.

Multiple surrounding emergency agencies assisted in the response.