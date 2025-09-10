Road closures, detours Wednesday for Batavia High School homecoming parade

Batavia High School‘s homecoming parade takes place the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 10, and roads will be closed in the area.

Organizers are using the same parade route as in 2024, which police said helped to alleviate road closures throughout the downtown area. But significant traffic delays are still to be expected on Wilson and Main streets west of Route 31, police said in a news release.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday and spectators are welcome to watch along sidewalks and grassy areas.

Part of both West Wilson and Main streets west of Route 31-Batavia Avenue will see temporary closures, with traffic detours in place.

“This event will have a significant impact on vehicle traffic along all roads that intersect the parade route,” the release states.

Participants will be staging between 4 and 4:45 p.m. at the Batavia High School Wilson Street parking lot.

At 5 p.m., the processional will head east on Wilson to Lincoln Street, then south on Lincoln to Main, then west on Main back to the high school.

All vehicle traffic along those roadways will be required to detour to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway to the north or Route 56 in North Aurora to the south. Vehicle traffic needing to get to Randall Road from downtown Batavia will be directed to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan their route accordingly during this timeframe to avoid the parade route and minimize travel delays,” police said.

The parade is expected to last about an hour, with roads expected to reopen by 6:15 p.m.