‘Can’t wait to get to work’: New St. Charles police chief formally appointed, starts Sept. 15

New St. Charles Police Chief Daniel Likens on Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025 in St. Charles. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

New St. Charles Police Chief Daniel Likens was formally appointed to his new role Tuesday evening.

Formerly a lieutenant colonel with the Illinois State Police, Likens received his appointment by St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull in front of the City Council.

He will be sworn in and officially assume his new role as the head of the St. Charles Police Department on Sept. 15.

St. Charles Deputy Chief Eric Majewski has served as acting chief since former Police Chief James Keegan resigned in March, following four months of personal leave that began in November 2024.

Before the new appointment, Hull spoke about the national search process and the experience that made Likens the best possible candidate.

“We had one candidate that just rose to the top,” Hull said. “I just felt, during that first interview, that we knew what we had.”

Mayor Clint Hull speaks about process to choose Daniel Likens as the new St. Charles Police Chief on Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025 in St. Charles. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

“What we all wanted to do was make sure that we found somebody that not only had the professional experience, but that we knew could relate to the citizens of St. Charles,” Hull said. “We’re very excited about welcoming you here to St. Charles and we look forward to a bright future.”

Council members approved the appointment in a unanimous vote.

Likens spoke after the appointment, thanking his family, city staff, council members and all those involved in the search process.

Several members of Likens’s family, colleagues from the Illinois State Police and St. Charles Police officers attended the meeting to support Likens and witness his appointment.

“It speaks volumes that you guys are here,” Likens said, addressing the St. Charles police officers in attendance. “I really truly appreciate it and can’t wait to get to know you guys better.”

During his 28 years with the state police, Likens rose through the ranks from patrol trooper in 1997 to his appointment as assistant deputy director of ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigations in 2023, a statewide command.

“I’ve had a great run,” Likens said. “I can’t wait to get to work. I still feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank, and just can’t wait to be part of the community.”