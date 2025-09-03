Ex-employee accused of sexual relationship with inmate at St. Charles youth detention center

A former employee of a youth detention center in St. Charles has been charged with official misconduct after Kane County authorities said she engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Bryana E. Phelan, 31, of Chicago, is charged with 15 felony counts of official misconduct after she “knowingly performed acts forbidden by law while employed as a Juvenile Justice Specialist at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice Phoenix Emerging Adult Career & Education (PEACE) Center in St. Charles,” a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said.

Authorities allege that, between Nov. 11 and 15 of last year, Phelan engaged in “multiple phone calls of an offensive or sexual nature with the youth; attempted to engage in sexual acts during a phone call; and facilitated, encouraged, and watched the in-custody youth masturbate in front of her.”

Phelan also is accused of driving the inmate “around in a facility vehicle for personal reasons outside the scope of Phelan’s duties,” authorities said. The inmate is described as male and over the age of 17.

The center houses young adults between the ages of 17 and 20 “who have been committed to secure custody of the state of Illinois by the court,” the news release states, adding: “It is alleged that Phelan violated department policies and procedures, which forbid employees from socializing with in-custody youth or having sexual relations with in-custody youth.”

Phelan was charged Aug. 25, and the court has issued a summons for her to appear Sept. 18, the release states.