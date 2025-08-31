The Bike Rack plans Oktoberfest ride along Fox River Trail

A biker passes through Bennett Park on the Fox River Trail in St. Charles in this file photo. (Sandy Bressner)

To celebrate 50 years, The Bike Rack in St. Charles is is inviting people to ride bikes and drink beer.

This free ride will be mostly on the Fox River Trail and is intended as a casual comfortable out-and-back ride beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The turn around will be at Foreign Exchange Brewing, 110 Cross St., Aurora.

After the ride, The Bike Rack we will be serving free food and drinks at the shop, 2930 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles.

The Bike Rack recently closed its Oswego location citing difficulties hiring staff.

Sign up by clicking here.