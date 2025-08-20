St. Charles brewery to help raise funds for Fox River projects Aug. 27

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will reunite with Alter Brewing Company for a fundraising event on Aug. 27 to support programs and projects along the Fox River.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the brewery, 12 S. First St. in downtown St. Charles, and will feature craft beer, food and a cash bar.

One dollar from every adult beverage sold during the event will benefit the foundation and help to support riverfront projects.

The River Corridor Foundation’s mission is to enhance the downtown riverfront environment.

For more information about the foundation and the event, visit the River Corridor Foundation’s Facebook page or on Instagram @rivercorridorstc.