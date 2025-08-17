Man dead after firing at officers in Batavia: police

A man has died in Batavia after firing at officers, who also discharged their weapons, authorities said.

Police said they responded to an unspecified “incident” the 1200 block of East Wilson Street at about 4 p.m. Saturday that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old male. They said the man was armed and fired at officers, who returned fire.

“It has not yet been determined whether any of the rounds fired by law enforcement struck the suspect or contributed to his death,” a joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Batavia Police Department.

The man has not yet been identified.

Authorities said his death is under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and that their findings will be turned over to the State’s Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

Batavia officials had asked the public late Saturday afternoon to avoid the area because of police activity. Wilson was shut down between Kirk and Raddant roads.

Online posters in the area reported seeing police officers from multiple agencies descend on the scene and hearing gunshots.