Kane County solicits election judges for 2026 elections

Kane County Clerk John A. Cunningham is inviting county residents to serve as election judges for the 2026 elections, part of a way to encourage local participation in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Aug. 12.

“Election judges and other poll workers are critical to the success of our elections in Kane County,” Cunningham said in a news release. “Our dedicated and hardworking election judges play such a vital role in every stage of the elections process. While you see election judges at your polling location when you vote during Early Voting or on Election Day, election judges are also present at every step of the Vote by Mail process, from the creation of the ballot, printing and mailing, to the processing, signature review, and tabulation.”

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission recently designated National Poll Worker Recruitment Day Aug. 12. The commission intends to assist communities’ poll worker recruitment efforts. The EAC’s “Poll Workers Helping Americans Vote” initiative was announced to raise awareness on election workers role in the nation, communities and democracy.

The general primary election is March 17, 2026. The general election is Nov. 3, 2026. The general election will be a state holiday and provide residents opportunities to participate as election judges.

“I invite you to consider serving as an election judge for the upcoming elections,” Cunningham said. “It is a rewarding experience which allows you to play a critical role in helping your neighbors vote and supporting our great democracy. I would also like to encourage students, teachers, and government employees who will be off on November 3 to take advantage of the opportunity and serve as election judges.”

Certified election judges will be paid $250. Election judge application information, requirements and training is available. To receive election judge information, visit clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Pages/Election-Judges.aspx, or call 630-232-5990.

High school students also are encouraged to sign up as election judges. The student judges’ requirements are available online at clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Pages/Student-Judges.aspx.

The clerk office’s goal is to be the most transparent election authority in the state.

Cunningham has developed innovative ways to serve the public, including expanding early voting, establishing a call center to resolve Election Day issues, developing a Voter Outreach Program to increase voter registration and early voting and improving technology.

For information, visit clerk.kanecountyil/gov/elections or the clerk office’s social media pages.