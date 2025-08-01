Vanguard Gifted Academy in Batavia announces new head of school

Amy Trujillo was announced the new Head of School at the Vanguard Gifted Academy, an independent school in Batavia. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Vanguard Gifted Academy, an independent school in Batavia, announced Amy Trujillo as the next Head of School.

Trujillo most recently served at the assistant principal at the Osceola Science STEM School in Kissimmee, Florida. She brings to the Vanguard Gifted Academy more than two decades of experience.

“The Board of Trustees selected Trujillo for her impressive background, extensive leadership experience, and a clear, passionate commitment to serving the unique needs of gifted children,” the school stated in a release shared by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. “Her distinguished career has been marked by a commitment to serving and writing about underrepresented populations in both gifted and STEM education.”

Trujillo also previously served as president of both the Florida Association for the Gifted, or FLAG, and the Florida Association of Science Teachers.

Trujillo is replacing the Vanguard Gifted Academy’s founder, Elizabeth Blaetz, who is preparing Truijillo throughout the summer for her new tenure.

“The Board of Trustees also formally extends its profound gratitude to Elizabeth Blaetz,” the school stated in the release. “Her vision and tireless dedication were instrumental in creating Vanguard Gifted Academy and establishing its reputation for excellence in gifted education.”

Vanguard Gifted Academy states its purpose is to “lead gifted children toward a life of discovery, empowerment and innovation. Vanguard is a perfect fit for students who thrive when delving deeply into their passions, working at their own pace, and solving complex problems through project-based learning.”

You can learn more at vanguardgiftedacademy.org.