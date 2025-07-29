St. Charles’ weeklong Plein Air art event begins Aug. 18

The St. Charles Arts Council will hold its second weeklong Plein Air Event from Aug. 18-24.

At least 58 participants will be actively painting in several locations in St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia and along the Fox River.

Plein Air is a juried event with $5,250 in total cash prizes awarded. Artists will be allowed to submit three paintings to hang in the exhibit at the Baker Community Center during the Grand Reveal Party and Art Sale, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 23. Advanced tickets for this event can be purchased through a donation to the St. Charles Arts Council on its website: stcharlesartscouncil.org.

Artist events include Quick Paint, a limited timeframe competition; Nocturne competition; a Welcome Party; Grand Reveal Party; and public sale of paintings.

Awards will be given out in a variety of categories, including:

Best in Show: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Nocturne, First Place: $600

Nocturne, Second Place: $400

People’s Choice: $250

Best Emerging Artist: $500

Quick Paint, First Place: $600

Quick Paint, Second Place: $400

Writer’s award for the Best Written Piece: $250.

Activities will also be held for the public to participate in, throughout the week, including Mindful Creativity for area children.

Additional information will be available on the website and on posters and rack cards available at the ARC St. Charles Art Gallery, 121 N. 2nd Street, Suite H in downtown St. Charles. Open hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.