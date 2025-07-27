Batavia dance team wins national competition

Batavia Academy of Dance Competitive Team won first place in June 2025 at the Bloom National Dance Championships held in Wilmette in the Large Group, Small Group, and Solo divisions. (Photo provided by Batavia Academy of Dance)

The Batavia Academy of Dance Competitive Team won first place at the Bloom National Dance Championships held in June in Wilmette.

The team captured the national title in the Large Group, Small Group, and Solo divisions and overall champion while competing against dozens of elite teams from across the country.

“The dancers delivered a near flawless performance that showcased their skill, synchronization, and creative choreography,” an academy news release said.

National champions since 2013, “it still feels like a dream,” Anne Gugliuzza, head coach of the team, said in the release. “These dancers have worked so hard, and to see that dedication pay off on the national stage is incredibly rewarding.”

Judges praised the team’s “dynamic stage presence and precise technique, noting how each dancer contributed to the overall impact of the performances.”

The release said the titles were a culmination of months of training and regional competitions to earn the team’s spot in the Bloom championships.

“We’re more than just teammates—we are a family,” said Amanda Kirschbaum, a senior who’s been on the team for six years. “We have supported each other through every rehearsal, every sore muscle, and every moment of doubt. Winning together makes it all worth it.”

Information on the Batavia Academy of Dance competitive team and classes is available at online at bataviaacademyofdance.com or call 630-406-8232. Registration for the upcoming school year opens Aug. 1.