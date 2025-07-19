Geneva’s Pug & Hound dubbed ‘America’s Coolest Pet Store 2025′

Pug & Hound Apothecary in Geneva was named America's Coolest Pet Store by Pets Plus Maagazine. The Pug & Hound staff are Jessica Thiede (left) holding her dog Vivian, Carolyn Milani, Kiandra Powell, owners Krysta Fox-Di Re holding the late pug Bruce Wayne, and Jeff DiRe, Kimmy Rossner, Robyn Calistro holding her dog, Cypress, and Jessica Vincent. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary in Geneva not only marked its sixth year in business this month, it was named America’s Coolest Pet Store 2025 by Pets Plus Magazine.

Owners Krysta Fox-Di Re and Jeff Di Re started out as Bruce and Willy’s Natural Pet Source, named for Krysta’s pug and Jeff’s hound.

They rebranded as Pug & Hound in 2021, expanding to a larger, new location, at 415 W. State St., Suite 101 last year and added veterinarian services, according to a news release.

“This recognition means the world to us,” Jeff Di Re said in the release. “To our incredible customers, our hardworking team, our four-legged regulars and every wagging tail that’s walked through our door – thank you. We share this win with all of you.”

The award was in recognition of the store having the largest pet supplement selection in the Midwest; its new 11-door, custom-built, 2,600-cubic-feet walk-in freezer that accommodates fresh-food sales; and the team’s pet health knowledge, according to the release.

The business started because Bruce Wayne – not Batman’s alter ego, but Krysta Fox-Di Re’s pug – developed intervertebral disc disease at age 5.

The late Bruce Wayne, a pug whose paralysis and various health problems led to the founding of Pug & Hound Apothecary in Geneva. Bruce passed in April at age 14, but he lives on through the business, which focuses on holistic care and natural, unprocessed food for pets. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

It led to his paralysis and eventual use of a doggie wheelchair.

This was also the beginning of more health problems, all tied to a condition known as pug myelopathy. It affected his eyes, teeth, spinal cord, urinary tract, liver, blood and breathing.

To respond to Bruce’s health needs, Fox-Di Re learned how to manage his conditions holistically, according to the release. Bruce died this past April at age 14.

“I know in my heart Bruce’s legacy will live forever through the thousands of dogs helped by Pug & Hound because of what we all learned from Bruce,” Krysta Fox-De Re said in the release.

The coolest pet store competition hosted by Pets Plus Magazine seeks to honor independent pet businesses.

Pug & Hound was one of eight independent stores dubbed America’s coolest, from Texas to New Jersey, New York to Rhode Island, Indiana to California. And of course, Geneva, Illinois.