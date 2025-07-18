City names likely new St. Charles police chief

St. Charles’ likely new top cop will come to the city with more than 30 years of industry experience, including high-level management roles with the Illinois State Police, officials announced Friday.

City Administrator Heather McGuire will formally recommend Daniel J. Likens to be the next St. Charles police chief at the City Council’s Sept. 2 meeting, according to a Friday news release. Pending official appointment by Mayor Clint Hull and full City Council approval, Likens will assume the role on Sept. 15.

“We conducted a thorough national search for our next police chief to find the candidate who embodies the priorities of the Police Department and the values of our community,” Mayor Clint Hull said in a release. “St. Charles has been fortunate to have a strong tradition of outstanding police leadership, and I’m confident Daniel Likens will carry on that legacy. St. Charles is in good hands.”

Likens most recently served a Lt. Colonel and assistant director of the ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the release. In that role, he led investigations statewide for 102 counties and 585 law enforcement personnel.

The city’s pick for chief also served on the planning committee for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. He led operations for the event that included countersurveillance, intelligence, investigations, crowd control and dignitary protection, according to a release. Likens also served as Project Lead for the $42 million Automated License Plate Reader Project, managing the installation of more than 500 license plate readers across the state.

Likens graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety in Evanston. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University in Lisle, and an Associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

St. Charles Deputy Chief Eric Majewski has served as acting chief since former Police Chief James Keegan resigned March 19 following four months of personal leave that began in November 2024.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of Deputy Chief Majewski and the entire Police Department for seamlessly maintaining daily operations throughout this process,” McGuire said in a release.

The city administrator said Likens’ management background in law enforcement and operations makes him well-suited for the new role.

“His commitment to public safety and professional standards will ensure our Police Department continues to provide quality policing services to the residents and businesses of St. Charles,” McGuire said, “and uphold the high standards our community expects.”