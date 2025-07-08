St. Charles swears in new city clerk

New St. Charles City Clerk Jessica Bridges is sworn in by Mayor Clint Hull during the July 7, 2025, City Council meeting in City Hall. (David Petesch)

St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull appointed new City Clerk Jessica Bridges at the July 7 City Council meeting.

Bridges was sworn in with City Council approval to fill the vacancy left by Clerk-elect Susan Hanson, who ran unopposed in April but moved out of the city before she could be sworn in.

Former Clerk Nancy Garrison was reappointed as interim clerk while the city conducted the search for a long-term replacement.

Bridges will serve the remainder of the two-year term, with the position up for election on April 6, 2027.

The city clerk is responsible for attending all City Council meetings, taking meeting minutes and signing official documents. Eleven candidates applied for the position and were interviewed by the mayor and City Council.

“Ms. Bridges brings a strong commitment to public service, organizational excellence, and the ability to manage the responsibilities set forth by the Clerk’s office,” Hull said. “Her experience and qualifications make her an exceptional candidate to fulfill the duties of City Clerk.”

Bridges is a field service engineer for Agilent Technologies. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in meteorology from the Florida Institute of Technology, and ran for the Council in Ward 1 in 2023, where she was defeated by Alderperson Mark Foulkes.

“On behalf of the entire St. Charles City Council, I extend a warm welcome to Jessica and look forward to working with her,” Hull said.