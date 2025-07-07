‘Summerscapes’ is St. Charles Arts Council’s newest exhibit

The watercolor painting "Summer Day" by Molly Walsh-Lorenzini is part of the St. Charles Arts Council's Summerscapes show, July 11 through Sept. 7 at the Arts Resource Center, 121 N. 2nd Street, Suite H. in St. Charles. (Image provided by Molly Walsh-Lorenzini)

The St. Charles Arts Counc il has announced its newest juried art exhibit, entitled “Summerscapes,” will run from July 11 to Sept. 7 at the Arts Resource Center located at 121 N. 2nd Street, Suite H. in St. Charles.

Artists celebrate the coming of the summer season through a variety of media and often with vibrant color, portraying the activities, fun times and holiday events that bring people together.

Entries include both two- and three-dimensional artworks by local artists and members. All pieces is the exhibit are for sale.

Awards will be given at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 19th, including $150 for Best in Show, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit is open to the public during normal gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The St. Charles Arts Council is nonprofit corporation whose mission is to serve and promote the arts and cultural activities to the mutual benefit of the arts and the community. To help out or for more information, see the St. Charles Arts Council website, stcharlesartscouncil.org, or contact the council at 630-443-3794 or info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.