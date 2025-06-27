St. Charles midweek concert series adds two shows to summer lineup

Enjoy live music and a beverage at Unwind Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. July 18 and Aug. 13, 2025, on the 1st Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

Unwind Wednesday returned to downtown St. Charles on June 11, offering an entertaining midweek reprieve to guests who enjoyed live music and beverages from local businesses.

Due to the success of the June concert, the St. Charles Business Alliance added two additional hump-day concerts to the summer lineup: Connie Cipher and Michael McInerney on July 16 and Dennis O’Brien on Aug 13.

Unwind Wednesday concerts are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on on the newly remodeled First Street Plaza at First Street and Main Street-Route 64 downtown.

“The first Unwind Wednesday was a great success,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release. “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the live music, the atmosphere, and supporting our local businesses. We’re looking forward to seeing this event continue to grow with these additional dates.”

The events are open to all ages.

Patrons 21 and over who would like to have an alcoholic beverage on the plaza must purchase their drink from one of these five nearby businesses on the 1st Street Plaza:

Alter Brewing + Kitchen

Gia Mia

La Mesa Modern Mexican

La Za’Za’ Trattoria

McNally’s Irish Pub

To have alcohol on the plaza, patrons must stop by one of the above venues and present valid identification to receive a wristband. All beverages and attendees must remain within the designated event boundaries on the plaza.

Unwind Wednesday is open to all ages. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted, and laws banning underage drinking will be strictly enforced by on-site security.

For more information about Unwind Wednesday, visit stcalliance.org/unwindwednesday or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.