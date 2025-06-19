St. Charles gym to host women-only self-defense class Sunday

Instructors and students at Misfits Jiujitsu in St. Charles, where a women-only self defense class will be held every Sunday morning. (From left: Samantha Geldes, Sabrina Aiello, Ali Svandra and Shelby Stanley) (Photo provided by Misfits Jiujitsu)

ST. CHARLES – Women in St. Charles are invited to learn to protect themselves, build confidence and find a new community during a free class at Misfits Jiujitsu Sunday morning.

Misfits Jiujitsu, a martial arts gym with a focus on safety and mental health, will host its first free, community self-defense class for women at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 22.

Misfits moved to a new location on the east side at 3820 Ohio Ave. earlier this year. Since March, instructor Sabrina Aiello has led women-only mat time every Sunday morning.

This Sunday’s 90-minute class will be the first iteration of a women-only self-defense class that will be held quarterly and open to the public.

“It’s something new that all women should try,” Aiello said. “Learn something new, learn how to protect yourself and find a community... It’s not about fear or violence, it’s about building confidence in how you carry yourself in the world.”

Misfits JiuJitsu owner Brad Edmondson (right) gives a demonstration with volunteer Daphne Velez (left) during the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event for the gym's new location at 3820 Ohio Ave. on April 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Dane Gonzalez)

No experience is necessary. The class is geared toward adults but open to anyone age 13 and older. Guests should bring their own water bottle and comfortable, non-restrictive clothing – such as leggings and athletic tops – is recommended.

Registration is required, and can be done online on the Misfits website. Guests should arrive by 9:15 a.m. to get settled and fill out a waiver form.

Aiello said the class is the perfect way for women to get into the male-dominated world of martial arts, which can be intimidating at most gyms, even for experienced martial artists like herself.

But Misfits is a safe and inviting space, especially on Sundays when there are no men allowed, which Aiello said makes for a comfortable and welcoming environment for women to learn.

Aiello has been practicing and teaching martial arts for nearly two decades, and joined the team at Misfits in 2023. She said starting a women-only class was important because it provides a small margin of the martial arts population with representation and an accessible community of like-minded people.

Aiello said Misfits’ unique environment and informal motto of “We’re here to learn, we’re here to better ourselves and we’re here to have a community space,” were what drew her to the gym.

At its core, Misfits aims to fosters an environment of inclusivity with an emphasis on mental health. All classes offered at Misfits focus on technique and control, rather than submission and competition.

Brad Edmondson, owner and operator of Misfits Jiujitsu in St. Charles, wears one of his Misfits T-shirts that reads “Mental Health Matters” on Wednesday April 3, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Misfits Owner Brad Edmondson struggled with his mental health for most of his life, but eventually found peace in sparring. He opened Misfits 2022 to provide a safe space and strong community for those going through similar struggles.

For more information about the women’s classes, contact Aiello at saiello125@gmail.com or call 630-615-9339.