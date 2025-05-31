Batavia’s Isaiah Brown takes second in Class 3A triple jump preliminaries: Friday’s Kane County sports roundup

Boys state track

Class 3A: Batavia’s Isaiah Brown recorded a jump of 14.42 meters (47 feet, 3.75 inches) to finish in second place to advance to the Class 3A triple jump finals during Day 1 of the IHSA Boys Track and Field state championships.

Also qualifying for the finals from Batavia was junior Gavin Pecor, whose throw of 17.22 meters in the shot put was good enough for eighth place to advance to the finals.

Kaneland senior Freddy Hassan made it out of the prelims in the high jump after clearing 1.93 meters.

St. Charles East senior Evan Lagana qualified for the finals in the pole vault after clearing 4.40 meters on his third jump at height.

Class 2A

Aurora Central Catholic’s 4x800-meter relay team of Jack Swiatek, John Reinbold, Ben Bohr and AJ Viveros advanced to Saturday’s final after running an 8:07.53 for ninth place in the prelims.

Marmion senior Patrick Fitzgerald secured an All-State position in the 300 hurdles after finishing in 39.37 to take sixth and qualify for the finals. Junior Michael Whitacre also qualified for the finals in the 1,600 after finishing 12th in 4:25.67.

Softball

(6) St. Charles East 6, (4) Glenbard North 4: Addison Wolf drove in three runs off of two hits, Hayden Sujack picked up three hits and Makayla Van Dinther pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief to help the Saints (21-15) pull off the upset of the Panthers to win the Class 4A Glenbard North regional title.

(2) St. Charles North 8, (7) Glenbard West 0: Paige Murray hit a three-run home run, and also pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout to help the North Stars (22-9) take the Class 4A Willowbrook regional title over the Hilltoppers.

Julianna Kouba and Faith Maleski each added two RBIs in the contest, while Ella Heimbuch finished with three hits on the day.