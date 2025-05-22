Two Central High School juniors achieve perfection on ACT

Two Central High School students in Burlington's District 301, Caleb Goldstein (left) and Sanay Gulati, both juniors, achieved perfect scores of 36 on the ACT. (Photo provided by Central School District )

Two students in Burlington‘s District 301, achieved perfect scores of 36 on the ACT.

Caleb Goldstein and Sanay Gulati, both juniors at Central High School, are among the top .2% of test takers nationwide annually.

“I was in utter disbelief staring at the 36. I even had to check a couple of times to make sure I was reading it right,” Gulati said in a news release. “It was an incredible moment I’ll never forget.”

Gulati serves as President of Student Council and National Honor Society, Vice President of Key Club, and he co-founder of the Coding and Debate Clubs at CHS.

“I had spent so much time taking PSATs and preparing for the SAT that I wasn’t taking the ACT too seriously,” Goldenstein said in a news release. “I was on college visits and working on my ‘promposal’ instead of studying. It was a complete shock when I opened up the score report.”

Goldenstein is on the CHS soccer and lacrosse teams, a member of both the National Honor Society and German Honor Society, and a state champion with the SkillsUSA team. He also participates in Academic Bowl and is a member of the Debate, German, Service and Investment Clubs.

“Our district has worked intentionally to align curriculum, instruction, and assessment so that students feel confident when it’s time to take college entrance exams,” D301 curriculum director Stephen Buchs said in the release. “We’re proud to see that work pay off in the achievements of students like Caleb and Sanay.”