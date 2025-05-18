Candida Cain leaves GOP, announces run for Kane treasurer as a Democrat

Candida “Connie” Cain on Saturday declared her intent to seek the Democratic nomination in the March 17, 2026 primary for Kane County Treasurer.

A Certified Public Account from Gilberts, Cain had worked for current Treasurer Chris Lauzen as Director of Financial Operations from May 2023 until he fired her Nov. 22.

In an email, Lauzen, a Republican elected as treasurer in 2022, did not state if he planned to seek a second term.

If Lauzen goes for another term, and Cain wins the Democratic nomination, the contest would pit Cain against her former boss in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

A former Republican, Cain said she has now transitioned to the Democratic Party.

“I’m running in the Democratic Primary to offer Kane County a proven leader who combines financial know-how with a passion for service,” Cain stated in the release.

“Kane County has evolved over the years, embracing new priorities and diverse needs. I am changing with the county to serve its future better, while staying true to my commitment to integrity and community. I will work collaboratively and honestly across party lines to advance the interests of Kane County residents,” Cain stated in the release.

“I remain the same Connie Cain – a trusted neighbor and advocate for Kane County’s 527,000 residents,” she stated in the release.

Cain ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for the 66th Illinois House District in the 2022 primary against Arin Thrower, who then lost to incumbent Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake. In 2023, Cain lost a bid to serve on the Algonquin District 300 school board.

Regarding her changeover to the Democratic party, Cain said the GOP is ineffective.

“The party has not been effective in building its infrastructure for the candidates – completely ineffective,” Cain said. “You can’t win elections in 2025 with strategies from 1990.”

Chris Lauzen, candidate for Kane County Treasurer, and his wife, Sarah, attend an Election Night watch party at Riverside Pizza in St. Charles on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Specifically, in the April 1 consolidated election, Democrats swept Dundee and Elgin townships, wiping out all the Republican candidates, she said.

As for her qualifications, Cain said she has more than 20 years of experience in accounting.

She has auditing, budgeting and technology expertise with the accounting software systems the county uses, which will ensure accurate reporting and efficient financial management, according to her release.

Cain cited her service in the U.S. Army Reserves for teaching her discipline and duty, qualities she would apply to managing Kane County’s finances, if elected.

“As federal relief funds dwindle, Kane County faces significant budget challenges,” she stated in her release. “I pledge to preserve essential services and invest wisely in infrastructure and community needs.”

Cain also cited her efforts to expand vote-by-mail access, which shows her commitment to strengthening voter participation, a priority she would continue as treasurer, the release stated.

“I’m the same Connie – veteran, accountant, and neighbor – evolving with our county to serve as your treasurer,” Cain stated in her release. “I invite Democratic primary voters to join my campaign. Together, we can secure a strong Democratic nominee and a thriving future for Kane County.”

After Lauzen fired her last year, Cain took the unusual step of lambasting him publicly in a Finance Committee meeting Nov. 27, 2024, saying he lacks basic computer skills, withholds information from the Finance Department and caused her “to suffer emotional distress” and “mental abuse.”

At the time, Lauzen dismissed her criticism as coming from a disgruntled former employee.

Lauzen is also a CPA. He served in the Illinois Senate from 1993 to 2013, then served as County Board Chairman from 2012 to 2020.