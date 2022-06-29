Cain leads Thrower by a percentage point in close race for 66th House District

Following Tuesday’s primary election, the latest unofficial vote totals for the 66th House District show a very close race, where Connie Cain is currently ahead of Arin Thrower as they vie for the chance to face incumbent state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, in November.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, just 64 votes and less than a percentage point separated the two candidates, with The Associated Press estimating about 95% of the vote had been counted. Cain had 3,403 votes to Thrower’s 3,339.

Neither campaign had released a statement following Tuesday’s primary election as of Wednesday afternoon. Attempts to reach the candidates Wednesday morning were not immediately successful.

The new Illinois House District 66 includes parts of Kane and McHenry counties and runs through Algonquin, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, East Dundee, West Dundee, Elgin and Sleepy Hollow. (Provided by Illinois State Board of Elections)

Thrower is currently the Dundee Township supervisor, and Cain, a longtime accountant living in Gilberts, said she had been active with the Lincoln Lobby, an offshoot of the Illinois Policy Institute, which focuses on government accountability on economic issues.

Both Cain and Thrower said they were motivated to run to reinstate the parental notification law that was ended last year, which previously had required doctors to notify parents of a minor seeking an abortion.

The district was redrawn for this year as part of the state’s redistricting process.

The new 66th House District includes parts of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Carpentersville, East Dundee, West Dundee and Sleepy Hollow, and is almost aligned north-south with Randall Road, going as far south as Elgin.